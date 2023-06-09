Humane Society of Chittenden County raising money for expansion plans

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of Chittenden County is running out of space but there are plans to expand.

In addition to dogs and cats, the society says they are one of the only local rescue shelters that accepts small animals, and those bunnies and guinea pigs need a room for themselves.

In addition to more space for animals, they eventually want to bring their community veterinary clinic currently in Burlington’s Old North End to the shelter.

“We’re trying to make things a little bit easier for our clients and community by making a big clinic and a medical facility so we can see all of our community’s animals and help our shelter animals, as well,” said Tekla Gaughan, a client care associate at the humane society.

They will try to raise money for that expansion at their inaugural Black Tie & Tails fundraiser Friday night at 7 p.m. at Hula in Burlington. There are still some tickets available for that gala at the door. Click here for details on the event.

And you will see our Cat Viglienzoni there. She’s emceeing the event!

