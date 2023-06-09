Maple production down but Vermont still tops the nation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple production was down in the Green Mountain State this past season but Vermont remains the top-producing state in the country.

The 2023 total was 2.05 million gallons; that’s down 20% from last year’s record-breaking production.

The USDA says Vermont remained the top-producing state in the country, though.

On the whole, the country produced 4.18 million gallons, 15% less than last year.

