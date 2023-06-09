Advertise With Us
Maple production down but Vermont still tops the nation

Maple production was down in the Green Mountain State this past season but Vermont remains the...
Maple production was down in the Green Mountain State this past season but Vermont remains the top-producing state in the country. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple production was down in the Green Mountain State this past season but Vermont remains the top-producing state in the country.

The 2023 total was 2.05 million gallons; that’s down 20% from last year’s record-breaking production.

The USDA says Vermont remained the top-producing state in the country, though.

On the whole, the country produced 4.18 million gallons, 15% less than last year.

