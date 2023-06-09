Montpelier three-peats in D3 boys lax

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montpelier boys lacrosse team is on top of the mountain in D3 boys lacrosse once again following an 11-9 win over Mt. Abe-Vergennes Thursday afternoon at Virtue Field.

The Solons appeared to be cruising to their third straight crown, when Tae Rossmassler and Brenden Tedeschi led them into the locker room with an 8-3 lead and pushed the edge to 11-4 in the third quarter. But as the weather turned, so did the Eagles fortunes.

Mt. Abe-Vergennes rattled off five unanswered goals in the fourth, climbing to within a pair with 3:47 showing on the clock.

But through the downpour of the closing minutes, Montpelier got a big save from Cal Davis and held on for the 11-9 win. It was the third straight D3 boys lacrosse title for the Solons, and the second state championship of the year for the handful of players who also compete for U-32 boys hockey.

“I mean it just feels awesome,” Rossmassler said. “We’ve been playing together so long. It’s basically the same as the hockey team, and if we’re going to the championship, we’re just gonna win it. Like we just know each other so well, we play with each other so well.”

“I think it’s just energy,” added Tedeschi. “Our coaches bring it, everybody brings it. I will say it’s hard to keep that super, super, super high intensity when you’re getting dogged out there and you’re dogging yourself, but we found a way.”

