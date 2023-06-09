Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New York lawmakers seek April 2 presidential primary in 2024

New York’s 2024 presidential primary would be moved up to April 2 under a bill approved by the...
New York’s 2024 presidential primary would be moved up to April 2 under a bill approved by the state Legislature. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s 2024 presidential primary would be moved up to April 2 under a bill approved by the state Legislature.

New York’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary was held on June 23. There was no Republican presidential primary.

The bill was sponsored by the Democratic leaders in state Senate and Assembly and approved in both houses late Thursday.

Under the Democratic Party rules, New York could send additional delegates to the national convention if two neighboring states have their primaries on the same day.

There are proposals in neighboring Pennsylvania and Connecticut to set April 2 as the presidential primary date. However, the state Senate in Connecticut adjourned this week without voting on that state’s proposal.

The New York measure will be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her consideration.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
Five people, including four juveniles, face charges after police say they were fighting near a...
Fight between teens in St. Johnsbury results in charges

Latest News

The alleged hitman in a murder-for-hire plot in Danville is expected to plead guilty in federal...
Alleged hitman in Vermont murder-for-hire plot expected to plead guilty
North Country health officials are warning of rabid foxes in the area. - File photo
Health officials warn of rabid foxes in Northern New York
Two former Morrisville residents have been sentenced after they pleaded guilty to negligence...
Former Vt. couple sentenced for neglect that led to woman’s death
Sen. Dan Stec
Stec bill would name North Country bridges for local heroes