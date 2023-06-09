Advertise With Us
New York sends team of firefighters to combat blaze in Quebec

File Photo
File Photo(.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York forest rangers are headed to Quebec to assist Canadian crews in controlling out-of-control wildfires.

Governor Kathy Hochul said a team of seven forest rangers is on their way to Eastern Canada.

The New York team will join firefighters from New Hampshire and Maine in Quebec where the fires have triggered several days of air quality health advisories across New York.

The additional help comes after a Ranger crew boss was deployed to Nova Scotia last week.

“This is how we can deal with this, helping Canada get to those really remote areas this is what the council general told me, these are such remote areas they are almost impossible to access. but containment is important to us, we want to get this area under control. So I’m really proud that we are going to have new york citizens up there trying to battle these fires to help Canada but also the collateral damage,” said Hochul.

These two missions are the first time New York State Forest Rangers have been deployed to Canada since the wildfires in Quebec in 2005.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

