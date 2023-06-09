Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Newly confirmed Burlington police chief on struggles, future of department

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s police chief was finally confirmed this week and now we’re hearing from him.

Jon Murad’s appointment ends three years of back-and-forths between the city and its police department. Murad was named acting chief in 2020, but Progressive councilors blocked his confirmation after frustration over what they said was a lack of transparency and accountability in the department.

But Monday, the City Council voted 8-4 to confirm Murad’s appointment as the city’s police chief.

Murad spoke with our Darren Perron about how he’s addressing concerns with the department and what will change. Watch the videos to see their conversation.

Related Stories:

Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief

Weinberger asks City Council for redo on Murad confirmation

Burlington Police take steps to avoid missteps of last summer

Murad used ‘menacing tone’ and threatened to ‘cuff’ surgeon, complaint says

Murad faces criticism over ER strongarm tactics

Is Burlington Police de-escalation training working?

Weinberger: Town meeting results a mandate for Burlington Dems

New employees added to ranks as Burlington Police Dept. works to rebuild

Burlington Progs respond to mayor’s tough-on-crime plan

Burlington City Council blocks mayor’s police chief pick

Weinberger to ask council for redo on police chief pick

Behind the Bullets: New American community searches for solutions to violence

Behind the Bullets: What’s the cause for a spike in gunfire in Burlington?

Journey to the job: How Burlington police went 2 years without a chief

Murad nominated as Burlington’s next top cop

Burlington’s battle to choose a new police chief

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
Five people, including four juveniles, face charges after police say they were fighting near a...
Fight between teens in St. Johnsbury results in charges

Latest News

Ceremony marks 30-year relationship of Vt. National Guard, North Macedonia
Newly confirmed Burlington police chief on struggles, future of department, Part 2
Do Vt. lawmakers have the votes to override governor's budget veto? - clipped version
Questions of transparency raised over Vermont impeachment investigation
Vermont State Police say a student brought a BB gun to school on Friday but no threats were made.
Vt. police investigating after student brings BB gun to school