Newly confirmed Burlington police chief on struggles, future of department
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s police chief was finally confirmed this week and now we’re hearing from him.
Jon Murad’s appointment ends three years of back-and-forths between the city and its police department. Murad was named acting chief in 2020, but Progressive councilors blocked his confirmation after frustration over what they said was a lack of transparency and accountability in the department.
But Monday, the City Council voted 8-4 to confirm Murad’s appointment as the city’s police chief.
Murad spoke with our Darren Perron about how he’s addressing concerns with the department and what will change. Watch the videos to see their conversation.
