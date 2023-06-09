N.Y. bill would name North Country bridges for local heroes

SCHROON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two bridges in New York’s North Country could be getting new names to support local heroes.

The bridge on Charley Hill Road in the Town of Schroon would be renamed as the Trooper Lawrence P. Gleason Memorial Bridge.

Trooper Gleason was killed in 2002 when responding to a domestic violence report in Crown Point.

A bridge on state Route 22, in the Town of Chesterfield, would be named the Lance Cpl. Scott Lee Schultz Memorial Bridge.

Lance Cpl. Schultz was among the 241 U.S. service members killed by a bomb in the u.s. marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, he was only 19.

The bill was proposed in part by New York Senator Dan Stec

