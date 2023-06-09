Pets with Potential: Meet Toby

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a kitty who goes crazy for toys and would make a great friend? Meet Toby.

Toby wasn’t feeling great when he arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because he was having some seizures. But with a short rehabilitation program and the right medication, he’s now as good as new!

The shelter says he would do great with any kind of cat trees and mental or physical enrichment.

If you want to meet Toby or any of the other pets at the shelter waiting for their forever homes, give the humane society a call or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.