Sen. Sanders holds town hall to hear from older Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An opportunity for older Vermonters to share what’s on their mind at a Town Hall event will be held Friday afternoon.

Senator Bernie Sanders is teaming up with AARP Vermont to hold a hybrid town meeting. People can join in person or on the phone.

Sanders said he wants to hear from seniors on issues that matter most to them. The in-person event will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center.

If you go in person, you’re being encouraged to take a rapid COVID-19 test beforehand and wear a mask during the event.

For more information, to watch the live stream, or to learn how to participate, visit AARP Vermont’s Facebook Page.

