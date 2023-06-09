Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sen. Sanders holds town hall to hear from older Vermonters

File Photo
File Photo(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An opportunity for older Vermonters to share what’s on their mind at a Town Hall event will be held Friday afternoon.

Senator Bernie Sanders is teaming up with AARP Vermont to hold a hybrid town meeting. People can join in person or on the phone.

Sanders said he wants to hear from seniors on issues that matter most to them. The in-person event will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center.

If you go in person, you’re being encouraged to take a rapid COVID-19 test beforehand and wear a mask during the event.

For more information, to watch the live stream, or to learn how to participate, visit AARP Vermont’s Facebook Page.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
Five people, including four juveniles, face charges after police say they were fighting near a...
Fight between teens in St. Johnsbury results in charges
Cannabis sales are ahead of expectations in Vermont but smoking weed behind the wheel continues...
Impact of cannabis use behind the wheel raising concerns in Vermont

Latest News

File Photo
New York sends team of firefighters to combat blaze in Quebec
File Photo
Sen. Welch calls for more election security measures
General stores are typically the backbone of small communities across our region.
Community effort leads to renovations of East Calais General Store
General stores are typically the backbone of small communities across our region.
East Calais General Store among businesses getting new life