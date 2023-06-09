Sen. Welch calls for more election security measures

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - The 2024 campaign season is heating up and Senator Peter Welch is calling on lawmakers to pass voting rights and election security funding ahead of the election.

During a Senate Rules and Administration Committee hearing this week, Welch called for continued support for election officials and raised concerns about recent layoffs across big tech trust and safety teams dedicated to combating election disinformation. He said despite an independent audit of last year’s election in Vermont finding no major discrepancies, efforts to undermine the process continue.

“Unfortunately, that has not stopped everyone from making false claims intended to destabilize and discredit our state and federal elections. I am hopeful that the EAC can play a leading role in stemming the spread of election disinformation and ensuring that every state is ready to face this growing challenge in 2024,” said Sen. Welch.

The hearing focused on oversight of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, or EAC, an independent, bipartisan commission that helps administer elections across the United States, and the challenges election administrators face ahead of the upcoming 2024 election.

