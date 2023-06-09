Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Armed homeowner shoots, kills burglar during attempted break in

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened Sunday morning.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A homeowner in Louisiana shot and killed a man who was trying to break in, officials said.

Deputies responded to an attempted home break-in around 6 a.m. and found 20-year-old Kameron Serigny dead at the scene.

The homeowner told deputies he fired several shots at Serigny, who was trying to break in.

Investigators said the suspect first tried to break into a car in the driveway, setting off the car alarm and alerting the homeowners.

The home is equipped with several security cameras, which showed the suspect eating grass and beating on his chest, investigators said.

Video shows the suspect then punching a hole in the glass of the home’s door. Investigators said at that point, the homeowner fired one shot, and the suspect fell to the ground. Serigny then reportedly got up again and punched another hole in the glass.

The homeowner then shot him again, sending Serigny back to the ground. The suspect then got up and slammed himself into the door, breaking it open, the video shows. At that point, the homeowner fired three to four additional shots, killing Serigny, investigators said.

Detectives said the home security footage corroborated the homeowner’s statements.

The homeowner has not been charged, officials said.

