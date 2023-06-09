State data shows increase in new parents struggling with mental health

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Data from Vermont’s Health Department shows more than a quarter of Vermonters who give birth deal with pregnancy-related Mental Health Disorders.

Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders can happen during pregnancy and up to a year after birth, making life harder for new parents. PMADs have increased in the last few years and leaders at the Health Department say early access to treatment is vital.

A statewide team of experts are working to increase the capacity to screen, treat and refer people to services.

