Stowe captures third straight girls tennis title

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - After dropping the first match of the afternoon, the Stowe girls tennis team ripped off four straight match victories to claim its third consecutive state title.

“I’m just watching them and hoping they pull through and do a really good job,” Julia Biedermann said, who came back to win her match, putting Stowe up 3-1. “They’re all amazing, so they did really well.”

“It’s kind of unreal,” Kate Tilgner said. “You do it once, and that’s great. To do it three times, freshman, sophomore and junior year, that’s pretty amazing.”

