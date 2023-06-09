Advertise With Us
Stowe captures third straight girls tennis title

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - After dropping the first match of the afternoon, the Stowe girls tennis team ripped off four straight match victories to claim its third consecutive state title.

“I’m just watching them and hoping they pull through and do a really good job,” Julia Biedermann said, who came back to win her match, putting Stowe up 3-1. “They’re all amazing, so they did really well.”

“It’s kind of unreal,” Kate Tilgner said. “You do it once, and that’s great. To do it three times, freshman, sophomore and junior year, that’s pretty amazing.”

