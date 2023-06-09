Vt. police, DMV now say they are both investigating Ferrisburgh tanker fire

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after two Vermont agencies each said the other was investigating a natural gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, they now say they are both investigating.

The tanker caught fire last Thursday and sent a fireball into the sky on Route 7 near Dakin Road.

WCAX News has been looking for answers about the cause of the fire. But as of last night, Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles were pointing fingers at each other, each saying the other agency was on the case.

Now, they say they both are. The state police are investigating the fire, and the DMV is looking at the tanker itself in its role of overseeing commercial vehicles.

One thing they say they have learned so far is that there was no actual explosion and the huge flames were the result of a safety mechanism designed to release the natural gas during a fire to avoid a potential catastrophic explosion.

