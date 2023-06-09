Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. police investigating after student brings BB gun to school

Vermont State Police say a student brought a BB gun to school on Friday but no threats were made.
Vermont State Police say a student brought a BB gun to school on Friday but no threats were made.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a student brought a BB gun to school in Londonderry on Friday but no threats were made.

It happened at the K-8 Flood Brook School.

Vermont State Police say the principal called them and when they arrived at the school, they retrieved the BB gun which school officials found in a student’s backpack.

Police continue to investigate.

They say classes went on uninterrupted.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
James Ingerson and Leanne Salls
2 arrested in White River Junction drug raid
Police say someone shot into a home in Alburgh early Thursday morning after trying to force...
Shots fired into Alburgh home after attempted forced entry, police say
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
Five people, including four juveniles, face charges after police say they were fighting near a...
Fight between teens in St. Johnsbury results in charges

Latest News

Ceremony marks 30-year relationship of Vt. National Guard, North Macedonia
Newly confirmed Burlington police chief on struggles, future of department, Part 2
Do Vt. lawmakers have the votes to override governor's budget veto? - clipped version
Questions of transparency raised over Vermont impeachment investigation