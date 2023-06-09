Vt. police investigating after student brings BB gun to school

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a student brought a BB gun to school in Londonderry on Friday but no threats were made.

It happened at the K-8 Flood Brook School.

Vermont State Police say the principal called them and when they arrived at the school, they retrieved the BB gun which school officials found in a student’s backpack.

Police continue to investigate.

They say classes went on uninterrupted.

