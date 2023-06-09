Advertise With Us
Wrong-way driver on I-89 was under the influence, Vt. police say

Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont man was driving under the influence when he was caught headed the wrong way on Interstate 89.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Vermont State Police got reports of a black truck with no lights on speeding north in the southbound lane in Colchester.

Troopers were able to quickly stop the vehicle. They say Daniel Jones, 42, of Highgate, was behind the wheel, and they say he showed signs of impairment.

Jones was arrested. He faces charges of DUI and gross negligent operation in court later this month.

