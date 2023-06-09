BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather has pretty much been copy and paste from yesterday. The only difference has been a few lightning strikes in the southern half of Vermont. Scattered showers will become isolated after sunset. Expect a mostly cloudy night with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to near 50.

Saturday starts mostly cloudy. While there could be a very isolated shower, it should be mainly dry. The system that has been stuck over us for days now starts to shift out of the area, so there should be more widespread breaks of sunshine during the afternoon and evening than we’ve seen the past couple days. There still could be a couple showers that try to bubble up in the afternoon, especially in eastern VT and NH. We can’t rule out some showers Sunday either.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer this weekend. Valley locations will likely see some low 70s on Saturday, and Sunday’s temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year. With more unsettled weather on the way for next week, there isn’t any big summer heat in the forecast.

A more widespread batch of rain heads our way to start next week. Showers remain likely into the middle of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.