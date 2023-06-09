BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The work week will end with a day that looks and feels a whole lot like much of this past week - lots of clouds, scattered showers, a few, sunny breaks, and on the cool side for this time of year. There may also be a rumble or two of thunder, especially the farther south you are, and in the late afternoon.

The slow moving low pressure system responsible for this dreary weather will finally get kicked off to the east over the weekend. So, there will be more sunshine with warmer temperatures. But it won’t be perfect with a few, stray showers still possible.

Most of Monday will be okay, but then another system will move in with more wet weather late in the day. That next system will feature a more widespread, steadier rain which will last through Tuesday and Wednesday. There could still be a few, lingering showers into Thursday, too.

Most of our area is considered to be abnormally dry, and there is even a moderate drought going on now in our north-central areas. So, the earth will be taking MAX Advantage of all of this wet weather, and soaking up the rain. -Gary

