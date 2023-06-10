Man charged in alleged shooting after lying to police

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man accused of lying to police about a shooting in Waterbury is charged.

Police say 30 year old, Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch is charged with false public alarm, false information to a police officer, unlawful mischief, burglary and obstruction of justice.

Police say their investigation determined Sturtevant-Hatch had caused $9,600 in damages to two cabins and burglarized one of them.

He is being held without bail and is due in court in July.

