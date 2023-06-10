Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Mt. Abraham captures softball state title

Eagles win first title since 2019
Eagles win first title since 2019
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2019, Mt. Abraham is bringing home a softball state title.

The second-seeded Eagles broke open the scoring with a trio of runs in the first inning, holding a 3-0 lead until an explosive five-run fourth inning, capped off by an Eve McCormick home run. McCormick also pitched a complete game, surrendering just two runs in the 12-2 win.

“It’s crazy, we’ve worked really hard as a team for this,” she said. “To get to this point and actually win is insane. We’ve worked really hard as a team together. We’re all on cloud nine right now, I can’t explain it any other way.”

“They’ve just worked and worked,” head coach Don McCormick said of his senior class. “What they lack in talent, they make up for in hard work. I’ve told them this, I love them. They mean a lot to me.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Wrong-way driver on I-89 was under the influence, Vt. police say
Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
The alleged hitman in a murder-for-hire plot in Danville is expected to plead guilty in federal...
Alleged hitman in Vermont murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
David Hill, 13
Vermont State Police searching for missing teenager

Latest News

Seahorses win title after falling in finals last three seasons
Burlington captures boys tennis title
Wolves win first title since 2012
South Burlington wins D1 boys lacrosse title
Wolves take down Milton in thriller
Peoples wins third straight baseball title
Seahorses win title after falling in finals last three seasons
Burlington captures boys tennis title