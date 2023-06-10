Mt. Abraham captures softball state title

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2019, Mt. Abraham is bringing home a softball state title.

The second-seeded Eagles broke open the scoring with a trio of runs in the first inning, holding a 3-0 lead until an explosive five-run fourth inning, capped off by an Eve McCormick home run. McCormick also pitched a complete game, surrendering just two runs in the 12-2 win.

“It’s crazy, we’ve worked really hard as a team for this,” she said. “To get to this point and actually win is insane. We’ve worked really hard as a team together. We’re all on cloud nine right now, I can’t explain it any other way.”

“They’ve just worked and worked,” head coach Don McCormick said of his senior class. “What they lack in talent, they make up for in hard work. I’ve told them this, I love them. They mean a lot to me.”

