N.H. students now required to pass civics exam to graduate

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s bipartisan budget, that easily passed both the House and Senate this week, includes funding for civics education.

Beginning next school year, all students in New Hampshire will be required by law to pass a civics test in order to graduate.

$1.5 million in funding provided within the budget, will help pay for civic text book for students to study for that test. But some say, even those who voted in favor or the budget, the money would be better spent elsewhere.

“$1.5 million is ultimately enough to do the kind of work they are talking about including a digital presence for this book,” Sen. Sue Prentiss said. “But why are we investing in a civics text book unless we have an agenda that goes along that goes along with that text book? Again I’m all for civics education but we already have these text books.”

Supporters of increased civics education say it’s crucial for young people to know how their government operates. New Hampshire students will also be required to pass the naturalization exam given to new Americans.

