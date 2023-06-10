Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pigs run loose on highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota

Ten pigs died in the crash. (WCCO, MN DOT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (AP) — Pigs ran loose on a metro highway after a semitrailer truck that was carrying 50 hogs overturned, causing an hours-long shutdown Friday morning in Minnesota on Interstate 694.

State troopers tried to corral several loose pigs that cameras showed running through traffic, the Star Tribune reported.

The truck tipped over around 7:35 a.m. and caused morning rush hour traffic to back up for more than a mile, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed.

The truck driver was not hurt, according to Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol. Ten pigs died in the crash.

Authorities rounded up the pigs, some of which were injured.

Investigators are looking into what caused the semi to tip on its side as it navigated the curve on I-694 where it joins with northbound Interstate 35E.

Nearly five years ago, more than 20 pigs spilled onto the roads in a more rural part of the state after a semitruck overturned at a highway interchange near Mankato. About 90 pigs had been in the livestock trailer, and some of them died. The driver suffered minor injuries.

And last year on a Pennsylvania highway, several monkeys escaped when a truck that was towing a trailer of 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck. The truck had been on its way to a lab. The drivers weren’t harmed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Wrong-way driver on I-89 was under the influence, Vt. police say
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
Rescue crews in Dutchess County, New York, used thermal imaging with drones to locate two...
2 lost hikers spotted by drones
The alleged hitman in a murder-for-hire plot in Danville is expected to plead guilty in federal...
Alleged hitman in Vermont murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty

Latest News

David Hill, 13
Vermont State Police searching for missing teenager
Vermont to get $46.4M in opioid settlement
A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left in car
Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Georgia man identified in deadly Milton fishing accident
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Man charged in alleged shooting after lying to police