Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger retires after 8 years of service

A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years...
A K-9 affectionately known as Cheeseburger is retiring from the police force after eight years of service.(Lawrence Kansas Police Department)
By Julia Scammahorn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A beloved police dog in Kansas is retiring after spending eight years working for the department.

The Lawrence Kansas Police Department shared the news this week that one of the community’s favorite police dogs affectionally known as Cheeseburger is calling it a career.

The 10-year-old animal served as a patrol service dog and was used to de-escalate dangerous situations, according to officials. He started in 2015 with Lawrence police working criminal apprehension, handler protection and narcotics detection.

Authorities said Cheeseburger will remain with the Lawrence police family in retirement. Sgt. Ron Ivener and his family are taking in the now retired police K-9.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Wrong-way driver on I-89 was under the influence, Vt. police say
Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
The alleged hitman in a murder-for-hire plot in Danville is expected to plead guilty in federal...
Alleged hitman in Vermont murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?
David Hill, 13
Vermont State Police searching for missing teenager

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner prepares for the team's WNBA basketball game against the...
Brittney Griner, Mercury teammates confronted at airport by ‘provocateur,’ WNBA says
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ in speech to Republicans in Georgia
People walk on the South Lawn of the White House during a Pride Month celebration Saturday,...
Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month with celebration on White House South Lawn