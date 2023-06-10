Vermont to get $46.4M in opioid settlement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is set to receive millions of dollars for the state’s cut in a massive opioid settlement.

The Vermont Attorney General, Charity Clark announced Friday, drug makers, Teva and Allergen - along with CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay a multi-state $17.3 billion deal.

Vermont will get $46.6 million over 15 years. That money is expected to start flowing to state and local governments by the end of this year.

The settlement also requires Teva’s opioid business to help prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.

Allergen is prohibited from selling opioids for the next 10 years.

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to monitor, report, and share suspicious activity, related to opioid prescriptions.

