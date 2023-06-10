Advertise With Us
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead

David Hill, 13
David Hill, 13(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say 13-year-old David Hill, was located deceased Saturday afternoon in Marshfield.

Hill was reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

His death is being investigated, however police say it is not considered suspicious.

Previous Version: Vermont State Police are on the search for a missing 13 year old boy Friday.

Police say David Hill of Plainfield was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

They say he was last seen leaving his home on foot on High Street in Plainfield. He was wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

He is described as 5′4″ and 140 pounds. He does not have a cellphone with him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

