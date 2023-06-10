Advertise With Us
Vermont State Police searching for missing teenager

David Hill, 13
David Hill, 13(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are on the search for a missing 13 year old boy Friday.

Police say David Hill of Plainfield was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

They say he was last seen leaving his home on foot on High Street in Plainfield. He was wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

He is described as 5′4″ and 140 pounds. He does not have a cellphone with him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

