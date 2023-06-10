What to do: Saturday, June 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What to Do in our region today:

All this weekend, you can head downtown in Burlington to catch a variety of jazz music. The Flynn is celebrating their 40th anniversary of the event. Kamasi Washington is headlining the festival. His performance is tonight.

You can see him and dozens of others for free at the waterfront through Sunday. There will be live music at foam brewers -- Leunig’s, Deli 126, Radio Bean and other venues in the downtown area. You can learn more at the Flynn website.

No fishing license? No problem. Vermont’s annual statewide summer free fishing day gives anyone the opportunity to go fishing without a license for the day in Vermont’s lakes and streams.

The day will also be celebrated at the grand isle family fishing festival. That event will be held at the ed weed fish culture station in grand isle.

Designed for young anglers and families -- the culture station will offer basic fishing instruction for kids to catch big trout in a small pond. They will supply fishing rods, reels and baits for participants.

Music, food, drag shows, and beer. Bellows Falls is putting on a festival today from 1:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

At the waypoint center, you can get in on the fun starting at $15. They’ll have food from Tito’s Taqueria, Jamaican Jewlz, and much more.

Keene Pride will put on a drag show where you can sing along to your favorite anthems, and a beer tent will be selling refreshments.

Full of fun for everyone! CVUHS students are hosting a make a wish family fun day at the high school. From 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the community will come together to eat food, play games, and make new friends. There will be music, bouncy castles, mini golf, firetruck tours, face painting, and more!

There is a tropical summer time theme and students hope the community will dress in their favorite summer clothes. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 12 and under in advance.

Tickets purchased at the door will cost more. All profits will go to the Make a Wish Foundation.

