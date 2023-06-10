Advertise With Us
By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pesky low will finally start to depart the region on today, with skies becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Scattered showers are still expected, though mainly east of the Champlain Valley. Highs will be in the 60s. Sunday will be one of the drier days in the future forecast, with partly sunny skies. Even so, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will be back into the 60s to low 70s.

A new low pressure system will arrive Monday, with the upper-level portion of the low keeping things unsettled once again for the week. Despite the dreary week we’ve already had, we actually need more rain. Rain is likely Monday. The chance for showers will then continue Tuesday through Thursday, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Friday is looking a bit drier, though a few showers are still possible. Daytime highs will generally be in the upper 60 to low 70s, and lows in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

