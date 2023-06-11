Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Texas girls who are believed to be in grave danger

Advertise With Us
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DILLEY, Texas (KWTX) The Dilley Police Department on Saturday issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

KWTX reports the two girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3. No license plate number was provided by police.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.

