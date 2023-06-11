Advertise With Us
Appliance vouchers available for low-income Vt. residents

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is your old refrigerator costing you too much? If so, you may qualify for a voucher to get up to twelve hundred dollars off a new one. Low income Vermonters who spend more than 6% of their income on electricity can get help to purchase a new home appliance through Efficiency Vermont. The non-profit is distributing vouchers for refrigerators, washing machines, freezers, air conditioners, and de-humidifiers. Fifteen retailers in the state are accepting them. According to research from the United Nation’s environment program, energy efficient appliances can also reduce an individual’s greenhouse gas emissions. By saving energy at home, they say a person can reduce their emissions by up to 900 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year. To find out if you qualify for a voucher, call Efficiency Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

