Area Target stores get threatening email, authorities investigate

File Image
File Image(FILE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - An email, similar to the ones being sent to Target stores across the country, was also sent to local officials and newsrooms Saturday. The email threatened that there was a bomb hidden inside Target stores in this area.

Listed was South Burlington, Plattsurgh, West Lebanon, and Keene, New Hampshire.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office released an statement saying that they investigated the matter along with the New York State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the regional Joint Terrorism Task Force. The Plattsburgh store was evacuated as a precaution while the threat was investigated.

They determined the threat to not be credible.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are contining to investigate who is responsible.

WCAX reached out to South Burlington Police regarding this incident but they declined to comment.

