Bike resource shop relocates in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Bikers in St. Johnsbury may notice that ‘Link’ has moved locations.

Link is now located at the head of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail pavillion on Bay Street. Thier mission is to provide their community with resources like fixing bikes or assistance for parents stuggling to get a new bike for thier child. The organization also focuses on teaching bikers how to repair thier own bikes and provides safety classes to ensure people can enjoy the sport to its fullest. Many St. Johnsbury residents use bikes as a means of getting around town and they say having access to an place that can provide repairs and education is vital for the community.

“Older people getting back into the sport you know families with young children that you know can’t afford to get new bikes every time you know the kids grow and so we’re taking the donations and selling them cheap people that use bikes for transportation they don’t drive you know a lot of our small towns in Vermont there’s a lot of people that don’t don’t drive including St jay” )) said (( john raser-chair of the board for link :

‘Link’ is open to anyone that stops by between 10 to 4 : http://www.linkvt.org/

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.