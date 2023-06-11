Feature story wins New England Emmy Award for WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The New England Emmy Awards were held in Boston Saturday. Channel 3 picked up a win this year. Darren Perron and Joe Carroll won the feature category for their story of a hitchhiking hen.

Darren Perron was nominated in the military category for his ongoing coverage of military burn pits.

Carroll was also nominated for his feature on a train depot moving and for his ongoing Super Senior series.

And she doesn’t work with us anymore, but former Plattsburgh bureau chief Kelly O’Brien was nominated for her news report on closing North Country prisons.

Congratulations to all of them!

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.