Free fishing day reels in anglers of all ages

Free Fishing Day in Grand Isle
Free Fishing Day in Grand Isle(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 600 people made a splash at the Free Fishing Festival in Grand Isle on Saturday. This event falls in line with Vermont’s free fishing day, where anyone from the Green Mountain State or elsewhere can fish without a license.

Those participating went through a series of stations, learning things like how to tie knots and cast off. While the event was open to everyone of all ages, it’s primary attendees were kids.

“We’re really reliant on the younger generations to be our next group of people to be the next fishermen and fisherwomen, so we really rely on educating them,” said Paige Blaker with Vermont Fish & Wildlife.

Once people caught fish, someone was on hand to help filet them so they could take them home to cook. Tomorrow you will need to purchase a fishing license, however you can still visit any state park or historic site for free as part of Vermont days.

