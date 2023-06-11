‘Hiking with Bernie’ event takes place in Stowe

Advertise With Us
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders spent Saturday morning taking on the outdoors with dozens of his Vermont constituents.

“We’re trying to bring people together in different ways,” Sanders said. “Whether it’s mental health, it’s economic, it’s climate change, you name it, we got it. But if we are going to address those things together, we are going to have to come together as a people.”

And what better way to do that than a hike guided by the Green Mountain Club?

“Vermont’s outdoor resources belong to everyone and they bring everyone together,” said Mike DeBonis, with the organization.

Sander emphasized the work of the Green Mountain Club in maintaining the long trail, which attracts a lot of visitors to the state. He we should be taking pride in our natural resources and protecting them.

While he didn’t touch on it at the event, Senator Sanders recently addressed the climate crisis and announced a $1 million federal investment in sustainable energy projects at Vermont’s schools.

