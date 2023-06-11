H.S. baseball state championships - Saturday, June 10
Thetford captures first title in 37 years
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the Lake Monsters out of town, Centennial Field saw 21 innings of baseball on Saturday.
The Division 1 champion is CVU, after the Redhawks shut out Mount Anthony 6-0 powered by Travis Stroh’s three-run home run and Steve Rickert’s complete game one-hitter.
Thetford captured the Division 3 title, the program’s first in 37 years, with a 6-0 win over White River Valley.
In the nightcap, Blue Mountain was powered by Evan Dennis’ 18-strikeout complete game.
