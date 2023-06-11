Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

H.S. baseball state championships - Saturday, June 10

Thetford captures first title in 37 years
Thetford captures first title in 37 years
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the Lake Monsters out of town, Centennial Field saw 21 innings of baseball on Saturday.

The Division 1 champion is CVU, after the Redhawks shut out Mount Anthony 6-0 powered by Travis Stroh’s three-run home run and Steve Rickert’s complete game one-hitter.

Thetford captured the Division 3 title, the program’s first in 37 years, with a 6-0 win over White River Valley.

In the nightcap, Blue Mountain was powered by Evan Dennis’ 18-strikeout complete game.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Wrong-way driver on I-89 was under the influence, Vt. police say
David Hill, 13
Vermont State Police searching for missing teenager
Surveillance photo
Police searching for 2 suspects in attempted robbery at Vt. gas station
The alleged hitman in a murder-for-hire plot in Danville is expected to plead guilty in federal...
Alleged hitman in Vermont murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty
WCAX News has learned new details about a gas tanker fire in Ferrisburgh, but it's not clear...
New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?

Latest News

Burlington goes back-to-back
H.S. ultimate state championships - Saturday, June 10
Sierra Yates (BFA) throws 15-strikeout no-hitter
H.S. softball state championships - Saturday, June 10
Burlington goes back-to-back
H.S. ultimate state championships - Saturday, June 10
Thetford captures first title in 37 years
H.S. baseball state championships - Saturday, June 10