H.S. lacrosse state championships - Saturday, June 10

Burr and Burton claims first-ever girls D1 title
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Virtue Field, the Burr and Burton Bulldogs made history in an instant classic.

After CVU scored with two seconds left to force overtime, the Bulldogs withstood two free position shot attempts by the Redhawks to win 15-14 in double overtime.

Down at Norwich, the U-32 girls lacrosse team overcame an early deficit to defeat Woodstock.

On the boys side, the Hartford Hurricanes completed an undefeated season in a 7-6 thriller.

