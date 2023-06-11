H.S. lacrosse state championships - Saturday, June 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Virtue Field, the Burr and Burton Bulldogs made history in an instant classic.

After CVU scored with two seconds left to force overtime, the Bulldogs withstood two free position shot attempts by the Redhawks to win 15-14 in double overtime.

Down at Norwich, the U-32 girls lacrosse team overcame an early deficit to defeat Woodstock.

On the boys side, the Hartford Hurricanes completed an undefeated season in a 7-6 thriller.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.