H.S. softball state championships - Saturday, June 10

Sierra Yates (BFA) throws 15-strikeout no-hitter
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University played host to the softball championships all weekend, and saw jaw-dropping performances as new state champions were crowned.

BFA - St. Albans rolled to a 10-0 victory, powered by Sierra Yates’ 15-strikeout no-hitter.

The Division 3 title belongs to Oxbow after they shutout Thetford behind Anastaze Bourgeois’ 16 strikeouts.

In Division 4, Blue Mountain exploded for 17 runs as they earned their first state title since 2015.

