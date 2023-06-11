H.S. softball state championships - Saturday, June 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Castleton University played host to the softball championships all weekend, and saw jaw-dropping performances as new state champions were crowned.

BFA - St. Albans rolled to a 10-0 victory, powered by Sierra Yates’ 15-strikeout no-hitter.

The Division 3 title belongs to Oxbow after they shutout Thetford behind Anastaze Bourgeois’ 16 strikeouts.

In Division 4, Blue Mountain exploded for 17 runs as they earned their first state title since 2015.

