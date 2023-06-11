Milton officials consider building a rec center

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At the request of residents, Milton town officials are looking to build a recreation center for the community. While there are still a lot of details to figure out, everyone Channel 3 spoke with says they’re on board with the idea.

In a survey conducted by the Vermont Council on Rural Development regarding the Town of Milton’s priorities, many residents expressed desire for a recreation center. “I think it’s a great idea we definitely need this in this town,” said resident Yulia Benson.

“A pool will be great. Certainly having an indoor hockey rink would be fantastic for all of the youth leagues that would utilize it,” said Michelle O’Brien. “Maybe an indoor batting cage.”

Now the town and the Milton on the Move Initiative are taking the request for a facility seriously. “Right now we are going to be working on what that facility would look like what that facility would cost,” said Jessica Groeling with Milton on the Move.

“We are in the development of a RFP, request for proposal, we want to go out and see what kind of information we can get,” said Town Manager Don Turner.

As for location of the potential facility, or facilities, two spots are under consideration. One is the overflow soccer fields at Bombardier Park and the other is a piece of property the town is under contract to buy that’s adjacent to the park.

“We have been told by many community members that they would like them to be walkable to access other recreation parks or spaces that are already existing,” Groeling continued.

Right now, there’s no price tag on the project, but the town has budgeted $200,000 of ARPA funds on a feasibility study. “With cost rising dramatically in the last year and a half two years, we don’t really have a good handle on cost,” Turner said. “We have to have some really significant and solid information to support this type of venture.”

The discussion surrounding a new recreation center is expected to come up at the next several select board meetings. The next one is on June 19th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.