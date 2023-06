MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - History made for Mount Mansfield on Saturday, as the girls tennis team captured the first state title in program history.

Here are your 2023 D2 Girls Tennis STATE CHAMPIONS … #CougarNation #HistoryMade pic.twitter.com/omRPSpcmn5 — David Marlow (@MMUCougarNation) June 10, 2023

The Cougars defeated Burr and Burton 6-1 to bring home the trophy.

ICYMI from yesterday …



MMU Girls Tennis defeat BBA for FIRST STATE CHAMPIONSHIP in school history pic.twitter.com/X9QABw3lV4 — David Marlow (@MMUCougarNation) June 11, 2023

