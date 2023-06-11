Ribbon cutting on renovated Groton Nature Center

GROTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont residents and tourists will get to enjoy a renovated modernized nature center in Groton State Forest this summer.

‘Vermont Parks Forever’, a non profit organization, partnered with Vermont State Parks and Echo on this project. Sunday morning they held a ribbon cutting for the brand new nature center. The updated facility features new interactive exhibits that allow its visitors to better understand the natural world. The exhibits feature geography, plant and animal life, and human history. Over seventy-five thousand people pass through Groton’s seven state parks each year. Vemont Parks Forever says their goal is to provide educational opportunities for visitors to explore all that the parks have to offer.

“Groton is an amazing place geologically and the the plants and animals and wildlife is a very interesting place. There’s steep history too, so you learn both the cultural and the natural history of the place where we are,” said Craig Whipple, board member of the Vermont Parks Forever organization.

Nina Ridhibhinyo is the Director of programs and exhibits at the ECHO Leahy Center, she says, “The nature center is really about bringing those stories to a place that people can see and hear them so that when they go out and they’re out in the woods, they’re out in the water, they could really start to understand the history of the land, the animals, that we find here, as well as the people that walked the lands before them.”

The Groton Nature Center is a free resource to those visiting the state parks. The center is the first of many transformations that the non-profit will be focusing on for the future.

