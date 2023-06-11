South Burlington redevelopment project

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The empty Sears auto property in South Burlington will soon undergo a transformation into six separate businesses. It’s all part of the new University Mall owner’s plans for the property. This would add businesses such as restaurants and retailers to an area which is booming with new home construction. Just across the street, hundreds of new homes are under construction -- or in the planning phase, as part of South Burlington’s transformation and creation of a city center. No plans have been released yet on the bulk of the mall property. Construction could begin this summer to transform the building.

