Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Survey: ‘Diet’ water among most unusual room service requests

Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish...
Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order, according to Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As the demand for room service rises, a new survey of hotels has revealed the 10 most bizarre requests.

Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order, according to Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report.

The report looked at over 470 hotels with in-room dining available in 10 countries, including the United States.

Other unusual requests include boiled bottled water, blowfish and a rice bowl for a dog.

If guests really want to explore their eccentric side, hotels across the world are willing to oblige.

The DogHouse Columbus Hotel in Ohio features a mini fridge in the bathroom stocked with “shower beer.”

At the Milestone Hotel in London, guests can request an in-room concert from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and at Ireland’s Ashford Castle, guests can request a Lego butler for just 40 euros.

Hotels.com’s survey also found burgers are the most popular room service order globally.

For $1,600, the Post Oak Hotel in Houston serves a burger featuring 16 ounces of Wagyu beef, seared foie gras and black truffle in a caviar-infused black and 24-carat gold brioche bun.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Daniel Jones
Wrong-way driver on I-89 was under the influence, Vt. police say
David Hill, 13
Vermont State Police searching for missing teenager
Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Georgia man identified in deadly Milton fishing accident
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch
Man charged in alleged shooting after lying to police
Dartmouth Health is laying off 75 workers and eliminating about 100 vacant positions, citing...
Dartmouth Health to lay off 75 employees, eliminate about 100 vacant jobs

Latest News

Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows
GOP candidates on the campaign trail react to Trump indictment
Minnesota woman's ex-partner charged in her murder, officials say