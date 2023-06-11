Vermonster Cornhole Tournament held in Lyndon Center Saturday

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermonster Cornhole Tournament was held at the Fenton Chester Arena Saturday. Forty eight of Vermont’s best cornhole teams came to compete. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson was there.

“We are in one of the biggest tournaments in Vermont for cornhole,” said John Plant of Swanton, “This has been going on for several two three months for qualifying too get a 100 dollar ticket to play in this tournament, and it’s the best of the cornhole players in Vermont.”

“Best of all the cornhole players in Vermont it’s anybody who participates in a Vermont league so there are a ton of leagues in the state that are popping up all over the place and so we wanted a chance for for everybody to get together and play in the same tournament and now we’re playing here today for a big price,” said John Lovett, Director of Northeast Kingdom Cornhole.

“A lot of skill a lot of play a lot of practice. Cornhole is played at 21 cancellation yeah one bag on the board you have one in the hole it’s in the hole for three points when you get two points,” said player Colin Hodet.

“Pretty much your average cornhole day. Slow side stick to side fast side. There’s so many different cornhole bags and all what you feel good and throwing what you’re good with you know there’s some people here that throw airmails some people here that are roll bags some people just get lucky and get pushed in,” said player Eric Miller of Milton.

“You want to get your bag to land flat and you want to put a spin on the bag as well that helps the bag move up on the board you know and if you just throw it like this you know it’s going to tumble and roll out the board I should say so it’s a learning process practice makes perfect they say.”

“Unlike other sports that are just individual and whatever you put on the board is your score there’s some defense involved and some strategy which is why I think this sport is growing so much. Everybody gets along it’s pretty good good group of people. I’ve met so many good people and it’s awesome to just meet everybody meet new people.”

“It’s a lot of fun like I said getting together with friends and you never know what the turnouts going to be but you hope for the best you get your good days and your bad days and of course I always hope for the good days.”

“But it’s not just about the game it’s about the community in general and and bringing everybody together so pretty grateful for the local folks that help make this happen.”

“The Vermontser Tournament wrapped up at 4pm. Colin and Dave Hodet took first place. For more details on placement you can check out : Northeast Kingdom Cornhole on Facebook

