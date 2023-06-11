Advertise With Us
Vt. officials explain consequences of budget veto session

VERMONT'S TREASURER IS WARNING OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IF LAWMAKERS AND THE GOVERNOR CAN NOT AGREE ON A STATE BUDGET.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s treasurer is warning of the consequences of a government shutdown if lawmakers and the governor can not agree on a state budget.

In two weeks lawmakers will return to the statehouse to try to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto on the $8.5 billion state budget.

Some are holding out support for the override - until more money for homeless Vermonters is placed in the budget.

If lawmakers and the governor can not come to agreement and pass a spending plan into law by July first, Vermont could risk a government shutdown.

State Treasurer, Mike Pieciak says Medicaid and food assistance money could be disrupted. He says it could take a toll on Vermont’s credit rating.

“Its’ important for the long term that we have a budget in place as well because rating agencies pay attention to the ability politically to work together or to have dysfunction, generally in Vermont we have been able to work together,” Pieciak said.

Meanwhile several lawmakers are working on a way to avoid a veto standoff, by setting aside future funds and using them for transitional housing.

However, Pieciak says he believes they will be able to pass a budget.

