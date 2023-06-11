Advertise With Us
What to Do: Sunday, June 11

What to do this Sunday June 11th
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region today!

Celebrate the 200th anniversary of the historic Old West Church in Calais, Vermont with the “Music Under the Steeple Concert Series.”

Have a picnic and listen to music by Broken String, Lewis Franco, and June Morse starting at 4:00 p.m. A potluck picnic on lawn will follow. Beverages and dessert will be provided. Organizers ask attendees to bring picnicware. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.

Afrobeat’s and brunch -- from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. today!

Archives in Winooski is playing dancehall, calypso, Latin trap, reggae and of course, afrobeat’s. They will also be serving Ghana jollof, peanut stew, Jamaican curry chicken, rice and peas and plantains. In addition to food and music there are dozens of card and arcade games to play. This event is for adults 18 and older. There is a cover of $20.

Catch the opening home game for the Vermont Mountaineers as they take on the Newport Gulls tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Montpelier Recreation Field.

Seniors, military and students can sit back and watch the game for $4, it’s $6 for an adult ticket.

