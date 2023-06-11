Advertise With Us
By Dave Busch
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Morning showers in New York will dissipate, though a few afternoon thunderstorms aren’t out of the question today. Overall, it’s looking like a nice day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A few spots may hit 80 degrees. Yet another unsettled week is on the way after that.

Monday is looking increasingly dry, with just a few showers during the day. Rain will eventually move in late afternoon/early evening, and continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Even though we’ve just had a dreary week, we actually need the rain. Showers will continue Tuesday, heaviest early.

Another surface low will revolve around the upper-level low on Wednesday, bringing cloudy skies and showers. A few breaks of sun are possible Thursday and Friday, but showers will continue. Highs will be generally in the upper 60s to low 70s, with lows in the 50s. In addition to the showers, a few thunderstorms are possible each afternoon. Saturday is looking drier, though a few showers may still occur.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

