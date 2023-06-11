BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a decent Sunday with generally dry conditions, we’ll have a return to wet and active weather this week. We actually need the rain, even though last week was dreary. What we need is a good soaking rain to put a dent in the minor drought that’s developing.

Most of Monday will be mostly cloudy with just a few showers, though there is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s. A low pressure system with an occluded front will bring rain during the evening, which will continue into Tuesday morning. The rest of Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially early. It will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Another surface low will revolve around the broad upper-level low, and come in our region on Wednesday. Showers are likely, with the chance for thunderstorms. This will be another round of beneficial rain. Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will continue Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and lows in the 50s.

The weekend is looking quieter, with a few lingering showers Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s. As of now, Father’s Day is looking dry and warm, with highs close to 80 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.