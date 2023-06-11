BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some patchy fog is likely early Sunday morning. The rest of the day will be partly sunny and much warmer. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few low 80s are possible. Though a mainly dry day is expected, a few afternoon thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Yet another unsettled week is on the way after that.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers. Depending on the models, a more steady rain will arrive during the afternoon, and continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Even though we just had a dreary week, we actually need the rain. Showers will continue Tuesday, heaviest early.

Another surface low will revolve around the upper-level low on Wednesday, bringing cloudy skies and showers. A few breaks of sun are possible Thursday and Friday, but showers will continue. Highs will be generally in the upper 60s to low 70s, with lows in the 50s. In addition to the showers, a few thunderstorms are possible each afternoon. Saturday is looking drier, though a few showers may still occur.

