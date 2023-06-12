Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Alcohol, speed, distraction may have contributed to deadly NH crash, police say

Police say alcohol, speed and distraction may all have contributed to a deadly crash in New...
Police say alcohol, speed and distraction may all have contributed to a deadly crash in New Hampshire. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say alcohol, speed and distraction may all have contributed to a deadly crash in New Hampshire.

It happened Monday just before 5 a.m. in Westmoreland.

New Hampshire State Police say Kristina Gomarlo, 40, of Westmoreland, was headed south on South Village Road when she drove off the side of the roadway and hit an embankment. She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation found alcohol, speed and distraction may all have been factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brett Barry at 603-223-8494 or Brett.T.Barry@dos.nh.gov.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Hill
Vermont State Police say missing teenager found dead
Sara Buckley
Vermont State Police search for missing woman
The empty Sears Auto Center property in South Burlington will soon be transformed into six...
New plans for old Sears Auto Center building in South Burlington
Is your old refrigerator costing you too much? If so, you may qualify for a voucher to get up...
Appliance vouchers available for low-income Vt. residents
Planting containers give you a small garden in an instant, and with the right plants, putting...
In the Garden: Containers in the shade

Latest News

A rollover crash in South Burlington on Sunday sent two people to the hospital with minor...
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital
A New Hampshire mountain known for its extreme weather conditions has recorded its snowiest...
Mount Washington, known for extreme weather, records its snowiest June
Police in South Burlington are investigating an 18-year-old's report of suspicious activity...
Police investigating suspicious incident involving runner in South Burlington
Rollover crash closes South Burlington road, sends 2 to hospital