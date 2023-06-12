Alcohol, speed, distraction may have contributed to deadly NH crash, police say

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say alcohol, speed and distraction may all have contributed to a deadly crash in New Hampshire.

It happened Monday just before 5 a.m. in Westmoreland.

New Hampshire State Police say Kristina Gomarlo, 40, of Westmoreland, was headed south on South Village Road when she drove off the side of the roadway and hit an embankment. She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation found alcohol, speed and distraction may all have been factors in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Brett Barry at 603-223-8494 or Brett.T.Barry@dos.nh.gov.

